Royal Bank of Canada Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 65,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 98.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the period.

Shares of FIDU opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $57.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.54.

