Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natera were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Natera by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Natera by 58.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Natera by 592.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $524,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $53,661.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 272,258 shares of company stock valued at $28,180,211 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NTRA stock opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.90. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.