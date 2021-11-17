Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target to $35.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at about $224,080,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 391,064 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth about $6,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 132,026 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.