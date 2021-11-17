Ross Stores (ROST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Ross Stores to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ross Stores to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $104.92 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

