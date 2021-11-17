Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Trading Down 0%

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) was down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

Rooshine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSAU)

Rooshine, Inc engages in importing, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Its products include whiskey, dark and spiced rum, bourbon, and vodka. The company was founded by Larry R. Curran on April 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL.

