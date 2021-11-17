Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,278 shares during the period. Rollins comprises about 2.2% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Rollins by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

