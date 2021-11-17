Roger G. Harding Sells 10,500 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $738,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CLFD opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68. The company has a market cap of $912.90 million, a PE ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Clearfield by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLFD shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

