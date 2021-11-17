Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 6.2%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) traded down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.60 and last traded at $31.68. 7,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 662,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

