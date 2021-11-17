Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Rocky Brands has raised its dividend by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rocky Brands has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $305.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 971.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCKY. B. Riley reduced their price target on Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.