Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 145.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,456. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $345.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Argus began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,518 shares of company stock worth $2,131,618 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

