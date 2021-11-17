Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Trading Down 6.6%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 13,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 949,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.
RKLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.
Rockley Photonics Company Profile (NYSE:RKLY)
Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.
