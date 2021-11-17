Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Trading Down 6.6%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 13,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 949,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

RKLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.88.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts forecast that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

