Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.62

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.62 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 38345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,660,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,229 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,601,000 after acquiring an additional 812,516 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,995,000 after acquiring an additional 413,443 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 364,853 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,072,000 after acquiring an additional 296,191 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

