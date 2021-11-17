Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,995,000 after buying an additional 413,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after buying an additional 296,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after buying an additional 189,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,990,000 after buying an additional 147,812 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,598,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,680,000 after buying an additional 119,514 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 16.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.