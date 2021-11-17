Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $133.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roblox traded as high as $110.45 and last traded at $109.12, with a volume of 6989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.58.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RBLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.64.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 909,590 shares of company stock worth $79,417,474 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.93.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

