Robert Meese Sells 32,085 Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) insider Robert Meese sold 32,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $4,625,373.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DUOL traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.99. 39,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,860. Duolingo Inc has a 52 week low of $118.54 and a 52 week high of $204.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.76.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,908,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

