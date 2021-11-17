Riverstone Energy Partners V, Sells 2,325,337 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TALO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $900.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TALO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

