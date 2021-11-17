Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 314.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,410 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ring Energy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,350,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 590,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 206.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 230,483 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 124,009 shares during the last quarter. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 511,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $987,196.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,687,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,486,263.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REI stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $311.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 107.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

