Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.94

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.94 and traded as high as C$44.48. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$43.71, with a volume of 124,936 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$48.00 target price (up from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.41, for a total transaction of C$125,902.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,192,013.25.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

