Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Stake Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Revlon were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Revlon by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Revlon by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Revlon in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Revlon in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Revlon by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revlon alerts:

Shares of REV stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. Revlon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $755.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.76.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.