Reviewing Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) & TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC)

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 33.84% 11.84% 1.33% TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

80.3% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brookline Bancorp and TC Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.35%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than TC Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $351.46 million 3.67 $47.63 million $1.45 11.46 TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats TC Bancshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans. The Commercial Loans and Leases segment consists of commercial loans, which includes taxi medallion loans, equipment financing, and loans to condominium associations. The Consumer Loans Segment comprises of residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc. is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

