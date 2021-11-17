Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Retractable Technologies were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 136.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Retractable Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Retractable Technologies by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.01. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 84.68%.

Retractable Technologies Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

