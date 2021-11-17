Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $27.83 on Friday. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,166,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,001,000 after purchasing an additional 232,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,569,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,097,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,265,000 after purchasing an additional 581,085 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,706,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,633,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,089,000 after acquiring an additional 61,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

