Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NFI Group (NFI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NFI Group (TSE: NFI) recently:

11/16/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$38.00 to C$35.00.

11/5/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$34.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – NFI Group was upgraded by analysts at Laurentian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2021 – NFI Group was upgraded by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$32.00.

9/20/2021 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$38.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$35.00.

9/20/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$32.00.

NFI stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 570,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,532. NFI Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$16.41 and a 52 week high of C$32.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 461.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,345.94%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

