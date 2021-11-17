Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lassonde Industries Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.91. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of C$209.50 and a 1-year high of C$269.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Lassonde Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

