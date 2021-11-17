Research Analysts Set Expectations for Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings of $34.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $34.65. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GPI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.40.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $211.50 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $115.19 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,013,000 after buying an additional 41,808 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

