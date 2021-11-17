Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,910. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 40,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

