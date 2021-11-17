Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to post $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.62. Rent-A-Center reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 246,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2,914.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 38.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.20. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

