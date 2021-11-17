Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 79,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTH. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Genetron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Genetron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Genetron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genetron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Genetron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Genetron alerts:

NASDAQ:GTH opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.08.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 68.28%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.