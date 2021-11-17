Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 182,575 BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 182,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at about $75,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $71,856,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $66,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $13,280,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $8,384,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BRSP opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 192.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -35.36%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

