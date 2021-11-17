Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,422 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.30% of ImmuCell worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCC opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.64. ImmuCell Co. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.45 million, a P/E ratio of -182.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47.

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

