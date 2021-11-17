Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Argo Group International worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 421,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

ARGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Argo Group International stock opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.94. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.