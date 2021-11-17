Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.60% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Jewett-Cameron Trading stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.40. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.30.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

