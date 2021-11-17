Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 591.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 156.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

AC stock opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.51. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 6,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $184,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 33,742 shares of company stock valued at $918,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Associated Capital Group Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

