Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

REMYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

