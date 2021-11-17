Refinable Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Refinable has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $13.91 million and $859,709.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00066336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00069542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00092840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,355.38 or 1.00940834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.54 or 0.06922430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

