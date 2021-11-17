RED (RED) Market Capitalization Achieves $859,728.81

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, RED has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $859,728.81 and approximately $50,258.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.37 or 0.00381634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000423 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000083 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

