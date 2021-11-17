Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Salzgitter (SZG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Salzgitter (ETR: SZG) in the last few weeks:

11/16/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/15/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/12/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/12/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/12/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/11/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/2/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/28/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/13/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/11/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/5/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/29/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €31.20 ($36.71) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Salzgitter stock traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €29.08 ($34.21). The stock had a trading volume of 356,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. Salzgitter AG has a 52-week low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a 52-week high of €35.08 ($41.27). The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of €29.84 and a 200 day moving average of €28.92.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

