Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Enerflex (ENRFF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Enerflex (OTCMKTS: ENRFF) in the last few weeks:

11/9/2021 – Enerflex had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Enerflex was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

11/8/2021 – Enerflex was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

11/8/2021 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Enerflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Enerflex had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ENRFF traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956. Enerflex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

