Receive Access Ecosystem Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $22,993.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00003074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.13 or 0.00419475 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001044 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.75 or 0.01066799 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org . The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard

