Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.40

Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.11 ($0.03). Real Good Food shares last traded at GBX 2.12 ($0.03), with a volume of 22,989 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,474.79.

About Real Good Food (LON:RGD)

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and export sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Cake Decoration, and Food Ingredients. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw brand; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors brand.

