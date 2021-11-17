Raytheon Technologies Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Raytheon Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $4.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average of $86.84. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

