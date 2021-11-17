Raymond James Reiterates C$19.00 Price Target for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been assigned a C$19.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,477. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$12.32 and a 1 year high of C$17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

