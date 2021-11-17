Raymond James Lowers NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Price Target to $21.00

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 93.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78. NexImmune has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexImmune will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NexImmune by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NexImmune by 935.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

