Raymond James Comments on ECN Capital Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ECN Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities set a C$6.00 target price on ECN Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CSFB upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 target price on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.34.

ECN opened at C$10.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.82. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$11.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.51%.

In other news, insider ECN CAPITAL CORP. bought 1,622,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$16,223,406.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,683,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,834,534.51. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,852.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,767,227.70.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

