Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RANI. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.40.

RANI stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. Rani Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.11.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $891,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $517,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,337,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $385,000.

