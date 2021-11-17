Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Short Interest Up 112.5% in October

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the October 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RNDB stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.08. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Randolph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $127.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 21.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Randolph Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Randolph Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Randolph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Randolph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

