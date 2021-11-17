Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,658 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period.

Get Radius Health alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

RDUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $885.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.22. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.