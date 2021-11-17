Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of RDN opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Radian Group by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

