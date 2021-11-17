Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $16.60. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 46,163 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $5,688,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

About Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

