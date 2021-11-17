Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $16.60. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 46,163 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.
About Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.