Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Issues Earnings Results

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of Quest Resource stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. 180,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,426. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 million, a PE ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QRHC shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 76.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 33.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

